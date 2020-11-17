Reports of Tulalip Fisheries boat capsized from rogue wave near Everett

Multiple emergency units are responding to a reported capsized Tulalip Fisheries boat near Jetty Island and the Port of Everett.

Crews responded to reports around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Everett Fire and Everett Police are on scene. Around 11:15 p.m., officials said on Twitter they spotted the vessel. The condition of the boat or people involved is not known yet.

Everett Fire officials said the Tulalip Fisheries boat was providing assistance to another boat when the vessel took a rogue wave. It is unknown where the second boat is.

The Coast Guard and Navy Everett are currently searching the water for anyone involved in the incident. They have radio contact with the boat and are trying to locate the vessel. There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.