Reports: Mychal Kendricks signing to Seahawks practice squad

article

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday morning.

Kendricks was with Seahawks for two seasons, but the team didn't re-sign him in the offseason.

The 30-year-old could help fill a void at the linebacker spot after Bruce Irvin suffered a season-ending ACL inury.

Kendricks is still waiting sentencing in an insider trading case.