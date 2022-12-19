Expand / Collapse search
Reports: Jalen Hurts uncertain for Eagles vs. Cowboys with sprained shoulder

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 1:49PM
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the fourth quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ availability vs the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve is uncertain after he reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder during Saturday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Hurts was noticeably slow to get up after taking a hit from a Bears defensive lineman late in the third quarter, but finished the game. 

The news comes as the third-year quarterback has led the Eagles to a 13-1 record. The team clinched a playoff berth last week. 

Hurts, previously an MVP favorite, has racked up more than 3,472 passing yards and 747 rushing yards with 35 total touchdowns.  

If Hurts is unable to play Saturday, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II would be expected to get the start. Minshew's last real game action came last season when he started two late-season games against the Jets and Cowboys. In that time, Minshew threw for 428 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.