'Meteor shower' seen in Washington reportedly debris from Falcon 9 second stage launch

What looked like a meteor shower seen throughout Western Washington had many in awe Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service of Seattle, the mysterious meteor-like object were not meteorites at all, but debris from a rocket launch.

"Upon further investigation, we've received unofficial information that this is debris burning up in the atmosphere from the Falcon 9 second stage launch that failed to deorbit properly. We've not heard of any impacts across Western Washington from this so far this evening," NWS Seattle officials told Q13 News.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said the rocket launch debris failed to break-up from the launch that happened nearly three weeks ago.

"The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit. It's reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26," McDowell said on Twitter.

Shooting debris from Falcon 9 second stage launch seen throughout Western Washington. Photo credit: Ryan Hudson.

The debris could be spotted around 9 p.m. Thursday. Many viewers saw debris shoot across the sky in the Seattle area and as far as Tacoma and Ocean Shores.

Officials said no land impacts or injuries were reported from the debris Thursday night.

