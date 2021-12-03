Trial date set for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer for encounter involving Black newspaper carrier

A trial date has been set for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on false reporting charges in response to a January incident involving a Black newspaper carrier, The Seattle Times reports.

On Jan. 27, Troyer called dispatch and said a man was going from driveway to driveway and appeared to be prowling.

Troyer said he started following the man, identified as 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer, after hearing a noise and seeing "suspicious activity in his neighborhood."

Troyer said in his 911 call that Altheimer had threatened to kill him. He later denied that claim when questioned by Tacoma Police, who arrived at the scene.

Dispatch alerted 19 law enforcement agencies in the South Sound to an "officer needs help" call, prompting 42 units to respond. The massive response was called off after a Tacoma police officer arrived and said "we don't need the whole world here."

Pierce County hired an outside investigator to probe whether any potential biases or prejudices took place that night and whether or not Troyer misused his authority as sheriff.

The independent investigation found that he had violated department policies.

During a virtual Zoom hearing in Pierce County District Court on Friday, a judge approved a July 11 trial state date, according to The Seattle Times.

A Kitsap County judge is presiding over the case.

Altheimer has also filed a civil rights lawsuit against Troyer and Pierce County seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Troyer is a 35-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. He had been the agency’s media spokesperson before being elected as sheriff last year.

