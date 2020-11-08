Report: Pete Carroll gets multiyear contract extension with Seahawks

Good news Seattle Seahawks fans: Pete Carroll is staying in the Emerald City for at least a few more years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports one source says Carroll's contract extension will be for an additional 5 years, through the 2025 Seahawks season. The new deal is believed to put Carroll among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. The Seattle Times reports the deal is projected to earn him $11 million a year.

The News Tribune's source confirmed the league's deal has been penned for months, but the team and Carroll wanted to keep the news quiet as the battle on the coronavirus continues and with the presidential election.

The Seahawks or Carroll have not released an official statement as of Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Carroll is 69-years-old and is in his 11th season with the Seahawks. He is also the league's oldest head coach, but arguably the most energetic on the sidelines for every game.

Caroll is the Seahawks' winningest head coach with a 106-60-1 record and has led the franchise to eight playoff appearances, four NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl championship win.