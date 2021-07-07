Report: Over 57% of Hanford workers exposed to hazards

article

A new state report finds that more than 57% of Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers reported exposure to hazardous materials on the former nuclear weapons production site in southcentral Washington state.

The Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board recently released its final report and recommendations on the unmet health care needs of Hanford workers. The report’s central recommendation calls for creation of a new, independent Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Center.

It would provide a clearinghouse for dissemination of accepted medical and scientific literature. Important functions would also include evaluation and communication of newly available studies about Hanford-specific hazards.