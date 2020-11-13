Newsom attended birthday dinner that didn't follow COVID-19 guidelines

article

For the last eight months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has addressed residents of the state on a near-daily basis with the latest COVID-19 developments, guidelines and restrictions. But when it comes to following that guidance, Newsom appears to have done just the opposite.

A new report published Friday by the San Francisco Chronicle highlights a recent dinner gathering featuring the California governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom that contradicts what people in California have been told to do regarding gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Nov. 6, at least 12 people came together at the famed French Laundry in Yountville to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jason Kinney. The group featured people from several households, and was certainly above the state guidelines, which limit gatherings to no more than three households.

A spokesperson for Newsom said that the birthday dinner didn't violate state guidelines because it was held at an outdoor dining area of the facility.

Still, Newsom apologized and said he should have exercised better judgment.

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner," Newsom's statement to KTVU said.

The state guidance has not specified if the three household limit applies to outdoor dining gatherings, an apparent loophole that doesn't clearly assign enforcement responsibilities to the county health dept, the dining establishment or the individuals who have gathered.

Under the state guidelines which were last updated on Oct. 9, gatherings that include more than three households are prohibited.

The state also requires that gatherings be held outside, where virus transmission is less likely, and recommends that they be kept to two hours or less.

