Report: Jeff Bezos hires investment firm for Commanders bid

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to evaluate a possible bid for the Washington Commanders, according to a new report in the Washington Post.

The publication states Bezos has sought the services of Allen & Company — a New York-based firm prominent in transactions involving professional sports franchises.

It is also possible that Bezos is looking to partner with JAY-Z to buy the team.

Report: Commanders to be sold in March, Bezos is NFL's preferred buyer

The billionaire entrepreneur could bring on someone, but he doesn't need to, his massive wealth, and liquidity qualifies him for the required majority owner.

Bezos is also reportedly the preferred bidder for some top NFL officials.

There's no set deadline, but FOX News has reported that a sale could happen around the time of the owner's meeting in March.

While the Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion, owner Dan Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion for the team.

Any sale of the franchise would have to be approved by 24 of the NFL's 32 owners.