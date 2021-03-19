Report: Current aide is latest woman to allege sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo

According to a new report from the New York Times, one of Governor Andrew Cuomo's current aides has become the latest woman to lodge a sexual harassment allegation against him.

Alyssa McGrath, 33, told the Times of a series of interactions with Cuomo where he would allegedly "ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide."

Eight women, including former aides and a reporter have come forward in the last few weeks to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan, who worked for the Cuomo Administration between 2015 and 2018, she detailed a culture of sexual harassment and bullying in an exclusive interview with The New Yorker magazine.

While walking with Cuomo after a meeting, his dog jumped on her. Boylan alleges Cuomo "joked that if he were a dog, he would try to 'mount' her as well."

"I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say," Boylan said.

After coming forward with numerous allegations in December, she says the governor and some of his aides organized a campaign releasing her personnel records to attack her credibility.

"We unearthed emails, texts both internal communications in the governor's office that talked about her looks and alluded to an interest from the governor and also private communications with her mom, with friends where she seemed to be fearful of the governor," Journalist Ronan Farrow said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Cuomo has maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately and that he's sorry if he made anyone feel uncomfortable by what he said.

Boylan and former Cuomo aides Charlotte Bennett and Ana Liss have all been interviewed as part of the investigation into the allegations.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and has insisted he will not resign from office, despite calls from many of his fellow Democrats at the state and federal level to do so.

