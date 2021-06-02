Report: Child younger than 10 dies from COVID-19 complications in eastern Washington

A child younger than 10 who died of COVID-19 in Spokane County last week is the youngest person in the region to die of the disease, health officials told The Spokesman-Review.

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed the death, but they haven't determined yet whether the child had underlying conditions or other complications. They also haven't released much, if any, additional information about the child.

One of the conditions investigators will be looking at is whether the child had multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious illness that's been found in children with previous COVID-19 infections.

The syndrome can lead to inflamed organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington has seen at least 49 cases of MIS in children, but none has resulted in death.

Read the full report here.

