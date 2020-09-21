Report: Boeing gearing up to move 787 production out of Everett

Sources inside Boeing say the company is "all but certain" to consolidate its 787 productions in South Carolina, according to a report from Reuters.

Boeing said earlier this summer that it was studying what such a move could look like.

In response, Snohomish County officials launched a public campaign to convince the company to keep the production line here

Now, Reuters is reporting that an announcement will likely be made in late October when Boeing next reports earnings.

When asked about the possible move, Boeing gave the following statement to Q13 News:

"We will prudently evaluate the most efficient way to build airplanes, including studying the feasibility of consolidating 787 production in one location. We are engaging with our stakeholders, including the unions, as we conduct this study. We will take into account a number of factors and keep an eye on future requirements as we think through the long-term health of our production system. Boeing remains committed to Washington state and South Carolina. We understand that our employees have questions and we will communicate details, including any potential workforce impact, as soon as possible."