Report: 94% of COVID-19 deaths in Washington among not fully vaccinated

More than 94% of Washington’s recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been among not fully vaccinated people, according to a new report from the state Department of Health.

The data released Wednesday shows that between February and June, residents 12 and older who weren’t fully vaccinated made up about 97% of COVID-19 cases, 96% of hospitalizations and 94% of deaths in the state, The Seattle Times reported.

The report "underscores once again the need for people to get vaccinated now, if they haven’t already," health officials said in a news release.

"If they still have questions, we encourage them to speak to their healthcare provider. We all have a role to protect our community, especially those who are most vulnerable," state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement.

The more contagious delta variant likely accounts for more than 90% of new cases, according to state officials.

The state used data from the Washington Disease Reporting System and the Washington Immunization Information System for its new report. The data will be updated weekly in a new report on the conditions of those who aren’t fully vaccinated in the state.

"Not fully vaccinated" is defined as those who have not received any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or have received one or more doses but aren’t yet fully protected.

