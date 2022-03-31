2 officers stabbed while trying to make arrest in Olympia, suspect shot

article

Two Olympia police officers were stabbed and a suspect was shot during an arrest on Thursday.

Calls went out just before 8 p.m. for reports of a man lighting his neighbor's door on fire in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Fern Street SW.

While officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he allegedly stabbed two of them in the leg. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect, according to Olympia police.

Both officers were transported to a hospital-- one in serious but stable condition and the other with a non-life-threatening wound, according to Olympia police.

The suspect was airlifted to a Pierce County hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

