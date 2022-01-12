Repeat Eastside burglary suspect charged with over a dozen felonies

article

A prolific Eastside burglary suspect, connected to more than a dozen cases in Bellevue, was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies by the King County prosecutor.

The suspect faces 10 counts of residential burglary, two counts of attempted residential burglary, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Bellevue Police reported at least 14 nighttime burglaries or attempted burglaries between Oct. 15 and Dec. 18, 2021. The suspect in most cases was described the same: a white man in a dark hooded jacket, with a face mask and backpack.

The targeted residences were all either apartments, condos or townhomes, with entry locations at or near ground level, accessible from the outside, authorities said.

These 14 break-ins all occurred mainly between 3 and 6:30 a.m.

Bellevue Police said there were no physical confrontations in any of the burglaries, but they said the suspect would often go into the room where the victim was sleeping, and would close a door or replace window screens to cover his tracks.

Purses and wallets were stolen from, but valuable electronics were left untouched.

The suspect is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, Jan. 12. He is currently in jail on a $200,000 bond.

