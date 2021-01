Rep. Omar unveils articles of impeachment for President Trump

article

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has written the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Thursday, Omar presented the resolution to impeach the president, saying, "We need to move quickly to remove this President from office."

In a letter, Omar called on her fellow colleagues to introduce the resolution. Wednesday, Omar said she was drawing up the articles after a large mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

"Once again, Trump has violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Omar wrote.

She added, "Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy, and our national security remain in danger."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.