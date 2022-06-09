Renton Safeway shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team

A 33-year-old who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Renton earlier this month was arrested in Lynnwood on June 9.

According to police, the suspect approached a man while he was in his car and shot him six times. The shooting took place on June 2 at a Safeway in Renton.

Around 9 a.m. on June 9, drivers on Interstate-5 witnessed dozens of police vehicles speed past to respond to the arrest. One FOX 13 viewer noted Tukwila Police, Federal Way Police and Valley SWAT vehicles heading to Lynnwood to respond.

The suspect was arrested in Lynnwood without incident. The 28-year-old victim is continuing to recover at a hospital.

Valley SWAT said the suspect was booked into King County Jail on first-degree assault.