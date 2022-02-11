Renton shooting leaves 1 man injured

A man was injured early Friday morning after a shooting in Renton.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the 3000 block of Southeast Roya Hills Drive before 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

Police said they do not have any suspect info at this time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

