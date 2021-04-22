Renton Police seize $1.7 million worth of drugs in department's largest ever bust

Police in Renton seized $1.7 million worth of drugs this week in what they say is the largest bust in Renton PD's history.

According to Renton Police, detectives recovered 39 pounds of methamphetamine, 8.75 pounds of heroin, 6.6 pounds of cocaine and 5,000 Oxycontin pills. They also seized two firearms.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the bust.

"We appreciate and recognize the dedication and time of all those involved to make this a successful seizure," police said.

Detectives didn't provide additional information other than it was a lengthy investigation. They said they can't provide more details because the investigation is ongoing.

