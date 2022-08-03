Renton Police seek missing man last seen Aug. 1

article

Renton Police needs help finding a missing man last seen Monday morning.

Authorities say 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.

According to his family, Sheldon likes to ride his bike on Green River Trails between Auburn and Seattle. He has not returned home since Monday, which his family says is unusual behavior. Recently medical issues might be a factor, as they limit his mobility.

Sheldon is described as 5’6" tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Sheldon’s whereabouts is urged to call Renton Police at 911, referencing case #22-7898.