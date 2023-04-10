Renton police seek information in 2008 hit-and-run cold case

article

Detectives are asking the public's help in getting more information about a cold case in Renton from nearly 15 years ago.

Police said on June 26, 2008, Daren Dougan was riding his orange Harley-Davidson V Rod on Talbot Road South in Renton.

As he approached an intersection on South 45th Place, a white SUV turned left in front of him. Dougan tried to avoid the crash but was unable to and collided with the SUV.

Investigators said the SUV left the scene after the crash and Dougan was left injured on the roadway.

Days after the crash, Dougan died from his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect in this vehicular homicide, and said investigators have taken all the steps they could in order to identify a car or suspects, but there have been no leads and the case has gone cold.

Anyone who may have any information about this case is asked to call the Renton Police Crime Tips at crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case No. 2008-6894.