Renton Police seek ID on armed robbery suspect

Renton Police need help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Authorities say a man went into a 7-11 store near 168th Street and 116th Avenue early Saturday morning, around 3:38 a.m. He reportedly pulled a gun on the clerk and robbed the store.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, standing 5'4" with a medium build, with black hair. He was captured on surveillance camera wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with gray sleeves, long gray shorts, a red-colored glove and a dark face mask.

The suspect ran east toward 168th Street after the robbery, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to email Detective Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov, referencing case number 22-1568.

