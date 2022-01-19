Renton Police seek ID of two armed robbery suspects

article

Renton Police need help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

Authorities say two men ran a ‘smash and grab’ armed robbery of a store in Renton.

One suspect is described as a Black man, between 6’2" and 6’3" with a thin build, wearing dark jeans, a knit hat, a black hoodie and gray jacket. The other suspect is described as a Black man, between 6’0" and 6’3", with gray sweatpants, gray hoodie, black jacket and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is urged to contact Detective Montemayor at pmontemayor@rentonwa.gov, case #22-488.

RELATED: Man injured in shooting near VA Hospital in South Seattle

READ MORE: Neighbors raise safety questions following deadly hit-and-run in the South Sound

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: