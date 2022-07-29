Expand / Collapse search
Renton Police seek help obtaining video evidence for homicide investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle

RENTON, Wash. - Police are asking the public's help in investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday in Renton.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the homicide happened between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. in the 900 Block of Houser Way N. A man was shot numerous times, and it does not appear to be random. Authorities say the suspects may be associated with a vehicle. 

Detectives are asking anyone with video they may have recorded on their dash cameras or video cameras in the areas of Gene Coulon Park, The Landing and Houser Way N, to contact them. 

The RPD can be contacted by email at crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case #22-7683.