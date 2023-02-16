Renton Police seek help identifying theft suspect

article

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who stole from another customer at the Target in Renton.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the suspect stole a wallet and an iPhone from the victim after they quickly set them down to try on a jacket.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the suspect wearing baggy blue pants, a white zip-up jacket and sunglasses with blue lenses.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip by emailing crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-1710.

RELATED: 'I guess that's karma': Victim of hit-and-run caught loading stolen items onto his bike

RELATED: Here are the local police departments offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

This is a developing story.