Renton police seek help identifying catalytic converter thief

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
(Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a catalytic converter from a homeowner’s driveway near last week. 

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), in the early morning hours of June 20, a suspect removed a catalytic converter from a Honda Odyssey van that was parked at a home in the 4600 block of NE 19th St.

(Renton Police Department)

Surveillance video from a nearby residence caught the suspect driving up to the home in a dark-colored Audi A6 with gold rims. 

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Kordel by email pkordel@rentonwa.gov and reference case number 22-6298.

