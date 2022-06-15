Renton police search for armed robbery suspect

Officers are continuing their search for an armed robbery suspect, believed to be near The Landing shopping plaza on Wednesday.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the suspect is believed to have been involved in a carjacking that happened in Kent Tuesday night. At around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, RPD sent out a tweet saying they had located the stolen vehicle in Renton, and had aerial assistance from the Guardian One helicopter, but the suspect got away.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, RPD officers were searching for the suspect in the area of N. 6th St. and Park Ave. N., just a block south of the shopping plaza. Almost an hour later, police called off the search and cleared the area.

The RPD says the Kent Police Department will have further details on the carjacking case.

The suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.