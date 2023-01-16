Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange

Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit.

Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.

According to Renton Police, the suspect got out and ran.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted a search, involving K9 units and drones. Renton Police did not specify whether they found or arrested the suspect, but said they later identified them.

Authorities say the King County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit, and will coordinate criminal charges.

RELATED: Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

No one was injured in the pursuit.