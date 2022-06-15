Renton police: New massage employee held against her will, sexually exploited at spa

article

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after Renton police say she held a woman against her will and sexually exploited her at a massage parlor.

According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

The victim was able to leave and immediately called 911.

The Renton Police Department's Special Enforcement Team, Direct Enforcement Team and Valley SWAT team served a search warrant at the spa on Wednesday and arrested one woman. She was charged with first-degree attempted promoting prostitution and unlawful imprisonment.

If anyone has additional information on this case or the spa, contact Det. Braun at mbraun@rentonwa.gov.