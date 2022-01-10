Renton Police need help identifying suspected package thieves

Renton Police need help identifying two suspected package thieves.

Several home surveillance cameras have taken photos of two suspects who police say are snatching packages off people’s porches.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Detective Onishi at (425) 430-7529 or email at ronishi@rentonwa.gov.

RELATED: Marysville Police looking for suspects who placed explosive near gas station

READ MORE: Police: Man killed in Beacon Hill shooting

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: