Renton Police need help identifying suspected package thieves
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police need help identifying two suspected package thieves.
Several home surveillance cameras have taken photos of two suspects who police say are snatching packages off people’s porches.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Detective Onishi at (425) 430-7529 or email at ronishi@rentonwa.gov.
RELATED: Marysville Police looking for suspects who placed explosive near gas station
READ MORE: Police: Man killed in Beacon Hill shooting
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement