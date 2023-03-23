Renton Police looking for suspects who attacked employees when theft was thwarted

Renton Police are looking to identify two people they said tried to shoplift but then assaulted employees when they were stopped.

Police said the pair were part of a larger group who attempted to shoplift a large value item from a business at Renton Center Way on March 13.

When confronted by two employees, the man featured below attacked them. One of the employees had serious injuries.

If you know who they are or have any information on their whereabouts, contact Det. Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov or at crimetips@rentonwa.gov.