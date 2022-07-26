Renton police arrest suspect in Auburn shooting

Renton police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

Deputies arrived at the 1800 block of Howard Road at about 7:45 a.m. to find a man who had been shot at least once.

According to police, the victim and a friend were standing in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up. The suspect in the car allegedly exchanged words with the victim before shots were fired. Witnesses say the victim's friend tried to dump a gun, which was later recovered by police.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect was eventually located by Renton police on northbound State Route 167 under I-405, about three miles away from where his car was originally stopped near 212th St.

Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out how he traveled so far from the vehicle. Please contact the Auburn PD tip line at 253-288-7403 with any information on anyone who might have given the suspect a ride.