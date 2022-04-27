Expand / Collapse search

Renton middle school brings back mask requirement due to increase of COVID-19 cases

By FOX 13 News Staff
Renton
Dimmitt Middle School brings back mask requirement

Renton's Dimmitt Middle School is bringing back a mask requirement due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

RENTON, Wash. - A Renton middle school will be requiring masks for its students and staff after a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases this month. 

The Renton School District told FOX 13 News that Dimmitt Middle School had 38 (students and staff) total cases this month. There are 645 students at the school. 

Starting Wednesday, students and staff will be required to wear masks.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we’ve partnered with Public Health - Seattle King County to respond to positive COVID cases," the district said.

Families will be notified when masks will be optional again. 

No other schools in the district will be requiring masks at this time. 