Renton fitness center to host boxing event, raising money for Alzheimer's

Vigor Ground Fitness and Performance in Renton is hosting an event this weekend that will help people stay in shape while raising money for Alzheimer's Association (AA). Additionally, the business owner says he has plans to host similar charity events in the future that will provide scholarships for at-risk youth.

The fitness center is celebrating the grand opening of ‘Box N Burn' this Saturday. Box N Burn's founder, and former Olympic medalist Tony Jeffries, will join and teach sessions for those looking to burn calories while boxing. There will also be a raffle with almost $10,000 dollars-worth of prizes, and all the proceeds will go to the AA.

According to the organization's Facebook page, there will also be a renowned local DJ playing beats along with several Renton small business vendors supporting the event.

Schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10:

9-10 a.m.: Charity Boot Camp led by Luka Hocevar

10-10:30 a.m. : Fundementals of Boxing with Tony Jeffries

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Box N Burn Class #1 with Tony Jeffries

12-12:45 p.m.: Box N Burn Class #2 with Tony Jeffries

Fundamentals with Tony Jeffries will be available to anyone who joins the Charity Boot Camp and makes the minimum donation of $10.

The Box N Burn sessions are exclusive and cost $35 per person. Additionally, there can only be 14 people per session. Anyone interested is asked to post in the comment section of their Facebook post.

The owner, Luka Hocevar, says he hopes to hold more charity events in the future to help kids who are growing up in difficult circumstances.