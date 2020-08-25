Renton City Hall partially evacuated, employee recovering after exposure to fentanyl

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were dispatched to Renton City Hall this morning after an employee was exposed to a powder form of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that's 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

A Renton Fire Department spokesman said city hall was partially evacuated and the HVAC system was turned off, but first responders have since secured the fentanyl and allowed everyone back into the building.

The employee was exposed in the Renton PD evidence room and has been taken to the hospital.

It's unclear how much fentanyl the employee was exposed to. A potentially fatal dose is about 2 milligrams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.