Remote learning: What kids want parents to know and helpful advice

It’s not just parents who are stressed out about kids starting the school year learning at home.

Talk to students, most will tell you, distance-learning presents some big challenges, which can bring on anxiety.

Q13 News wants to help, so we went right to the source – the kids!

Matt Lorch talked with local students about what worked for them will remote learning from home, and maybe what didn't work so well.

And kids want to share what they need from their parents to be successful this school year.

It's a story and conversation every parent should see.

Advertisement

**As we all try to figure out getting back to school in the middle of a pandemic, we invite you to join our Facebook group Q13 News: Your Education Destination to interact with our team of journalist parents and other families in your community.**