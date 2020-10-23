Remote learning to continue through at least January in Seattle Public Schools

Expand / Collapse search
By Q13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Another school district is pushing back its plans to return to in-person learning until 2021.

The state's largest district, Seattle Public Schools, announced Friday that remote classes will continue through at least the end of the first semester on Jan. 28.

Similar to nearby districts, a small number of students are getting special education services in-person, but they will continue to be the only ones actually inside Seattle schools until the new year.