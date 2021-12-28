Notable deaths of 2021: Remembering celebrities, influential people we lost this year

article

As we enter the final week of 2021 and prepare to head into a new year, FOX is remembering all the actors, athletes, entertainers, creators, and politicians who died this year.

JOHN MADDEN

John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died on December 28 at the age of 85.

Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.

He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.

HARRY REID

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks during his leadership portrait unveiling ceremony December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Expand

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died on December 28 at the age of 82.

Reid was widely acknowledged as one of the toughest dealmakers in Congress during a career that spanned 34 years and included five terms in the Senate.

He thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents, a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.

COLIN POWELL

FILE: Colin Powel, U.S. secretary of state, gestures while speaking at a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2002. (Photographer: Scott Dalton/Bloomberg via Getty Images)



Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died on October 18 at age 84 from COVID-19 related complications. Powell, who served for decades starting with his service in the Vietnam War, was also national security advisor from 1987 to 1989 and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.

Powell also served as the first Black Secretary of State in the second Bush administration, from 2001 to 2005.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the Army and rose to the rank of four-start general before becoming the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell’s oversight of the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991 made him well-know, prompting conversations for nearly 10 years that he might for president, which he decided not to pursue.



LARRY KING

CNN's Larry King during the election night results program at the NASDAQ building in Times Square November 2, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Expand

Broadcasting legend Larry King died at the age of 87 on January 23. The longtime radio host was a staple on CNN from 1985 through 2010 as the host of "Larry King Live." King won a number of honors including two Peabody awards during the show’s 25-year run.

King, known for his trademark suspenders, conducted an estimated on-air 50,000 interviews welcoming a number of well-known guests including former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Lady Gaga, the Dalai Lama, Elizabeth Taylor, and Frank Sinatra.

The New York native continued to work into his late 80s, taking on online talk shows and infomercials.



BOB DOLE

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-KS), introduces Michael Pompeo (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Republican Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole died at the age of 98 on December 5. Dole had a 36-year career on Capitol Hill and shaped tax policy, foreign policy, rights for the disabled, protections against discrimination in employment, and education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The World War II veteran later dedicated his later years to helping wounded veterans. In 2017, Congress voted to award Dole a Congressional Gold Medal, its highest expression of appreciation for distinguished contributions to the nation. This came 10 years after he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Congress honored Dole again in 2019 by promoting him from Army captain to colonel, in recognition of the military service that earned him two Purple Hearts.



MICHAEL COLLINS

US Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins is seen at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, to discuss the impact of his historic mission to the moon on April 15, 2019. (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) Expand



Michael Collins was an Apollo 11 astronaut who orbited the moon alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic first steps on the lunar surface. Collins died at the age of 90 on April 28.

Collins was part of the three-man Apollo 11 crew that in 1969 ended the space race between the United States and Russia and fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s.

Collins traveled 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles, but he never stepped foot on the lunar surface like his crewmates Armstrong and Aldrin. None of the men flew in space after the Apollo 11 mission.



HANK AARON

(Original Caption) Hank Aaron is shown in this close up. He is shown as an Atlanta Braves outfielder during Spring Training. (Getty Images)



Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died at the age of 86 on January 22. The Atlanta Braves legend played nearly 20 years in the majors and led the Braves to a World Series championship in 1957.

Aaron and the Braves defeated the New York Yankees. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was known to baseball fans as "the home run king." His homerun record was broken by Barry Bonds years later.

Aaron spent 21 of his 23 seasons with the Braves, first in Milwaukee, then in Atlanta after the franchise moved to the Deep South in 1966. He finished his career back in Milwaukee, traded to the Brewers after the 1974 season when he refused to take a front-office job that would have required a big pay cut.

He became a well-respected figure during and after his playing career. Former President Bill Clinton credited Aaron with helping carve a path of racial tolerance that made former President Barack Obama’s election victory possible.



DONALD RUMSFELD

U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld speaks to reporters in the briefing room at the Pentagon October 26, 2006 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)



Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld died at the age of 88 on June 30. Rumsfeld had a lengthy career in government working under four U.S. presidents. Rumsfeld took of the blame as Iraq sank into chaos after the collapse of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Rumsfeld is the only person to serve twice as Pentagon chief. The first time, in 1975-77, he was the youngest chief ever. His second stint, from 2001-06, he was the oldest. After retiring in 2008, Rumsfeld went on to lead the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans.



MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 31: Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)



Actor Michael K. Williams died on September 6. The 54-year-old was well-known for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire." He also appeared in the popular TV series "Lovecraft Country."

The New York native appeared in a variety of films including "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed" as well as other shows for over 20 years.

DMX

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images) Expand



Rapper DMX died at the age of 50 on April 9. The Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Earl Simmons made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album "It’s Dark and Hell is Hot," which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum-selling album had several hits in his successful career including "Ruff Ryders’ Anthem," "Get At Me Dog" and "Stop Being Greedy."

DMX had four other chart-topping albums including "And Then There Was X," "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood," "The Great Depression" and "Grand Champ." He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations. Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor, starring in several movie roles including the 1998 film "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER

Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Beginners,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)



Actor Christopher Plummer died at the age of 91 on February 5. He played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and 82 years old he became the oldest Academy Award winner in history.

Plummer spent over 50 years in the film industry and starred in multiple roles ranging from "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Up," and in Broadway’s "Inherit the Wind." In 2019, Plummer starred in the film "Knives Out" and in the TV suspense drama series "Departure."



NED BEATTY

Ned Beatty during 13th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival - "Sweetland" Screening at United Artists Theatres in East Hampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)



Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty died at the age of 83 on June 13. He starred in the films "Deliverance," "Network," and "Superman."

Beatty received only one Oscar nomination as a supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in the 1976 film "Network." The actor contributed to some of the most popular films and is credited with over 150 movies and TV shows in his career.



LEE ELDER

Honorary Starter Lee Elder of the United States waves as he arrives to the opening ceremony during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)



Lee Elder, who fought through multiple obstacles to become the first Black golfer to play in the Master, died at the age of 87 on November 29.

Elder broke down huge barriers and played through an era of racism carving a path for TIger Woods and other golfer of color to follow. He missed the cut at his first Masters but forever solidified himself as a trailblazing figure in a sport that had never been known for racial tolerance.

Elder’s best finish in six Masters appearances was a tie for 17th in 1979. That same year, he was a member of the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup.



VIRGIL ABLOH

Virgil Abloh seen outside the Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)



Fashion designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 on November 29. His groundbreaking combinations of streetwear and high couture made him of the most celebrated creators in fashion and beyond.

Abloh became the first Black artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton in 2018 in the French design house’s history. He had no formal fashion training but earned a degree in engineering and a master’s in architecture.

In 2013, Abloh founded his own Off-White Label and was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2018.

SONNY CHIBA

Sonny Chiba attends the world premiere of the new Japanese/American co-production of the feature film "Take a Chance" at on October 10, 2018. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)



Sonny Chiba, the Japanese actor who dazzled the movie fans with his martial arts skills in over 100 films, including "Kill Bill" died at the age of 82 on August 19.

Chiba gained stardom in Japan in the 1960s playing samurai, fighters and police detectives. His overseas career took off after his 1970s film "The Street Fighter" gained popularity in the U.S. American director Quentin Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in the hit film "Kill Bill." The actor also appeared in the 1991 Hollywood movie "Aces" and Hong Kong movies.



ANNE RICE

Anne Rice attends the book signing and in conversation with Christopher Rice for "Prince Lestat and The Realms of Atlantis" at Barnes & Noble on December 6, 2016. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)



Novelist Anne Rice died at the age of 80 on December 13. She was well-known for her best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With the Vampire which was later adapted, with a script by Rice, into the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

"Interview With the Vampire," published in 1976, was Rice’s first novel. In 1985, she published "The Vampire Lestat," about the "Interview With the Vampire" character she would continually return to, up to 2018’s "Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat."

Over the next 50 years, Rice went on to write over 30 books selling more than 150 million copies worldwide. Thirteen of her books were part of the "Vampire Chronicles."

MELVIN VAN PEEBLES

Melvin van Peebles poses next to the beach closet dedicated to him on the Promenade des Planches during the 38th Deauville American Film Festival on September 5, 2012. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/WireImage) Expand

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker, playright and musician, died at the age of 89 on September 22. He ushered in the "blaxploitation" wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after.

Van Peebles was sometimes called "the godfather of modern Black cinema and wrote various books and plays, and recorded several, albums. He later went on to become a successful options trader on the stock market.

He was best known for the movie "Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song" considered one of the most influential films of it’s time. The film, written, produced, and directed by Van Peebles, was the story of a Black street hustler on the run from police after killing white officers who were beating a Black revolutionary. The Motion Picture Association gave the film an X-rating due to the film’s content, but it grossed $14 million at the box office.



BOBBY BOWDEN

Former Florida State Head Coach Bobby Bowden speaks during a press conference before the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack on October 26, 2013. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Bowden died at the age of 91 on August 8. Bowden is well-known for his success with Florida State winning 377 games, 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships, and two college football national championships. The Seminoles won 10 or more games in 18 of Bowden’s 34 seasons with the program.

Bowden won the national championship in 1993 with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward and a second title in 1999 with his second Heisman winner, quarterback Chris Weinke.

The Seminoles won 10 or more games in 18 of Bowden’s 34 seasons with the program. By the 1990s, Florida State produced more star talent into the NFL consistently every year. In 2006, Bowden was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.



ELGIN BAYLOR

1965: Los Angeles Lakers' Elgin Baylor #22 poses with a ball in 1965. Elgin Baylor is in the NBA Hall of Fame. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Expand



Hall of Fame basketball player Elgin Baylor died at the age of 86 on March 22. Baylor was known for his athletic and aerial abilities with the basketball.

The 11-time All Star spent part of his 14-year career in the NBA with the Lakers in Minneapolis and Los Angeles teaming with Hall of Famer Jerry to become one of the most talented duos in basketball.

Baylor was the first NBA player to score 70 points in a game, and he still holds the single-game NBA Finals scoring record with 61 points against the Boston Celtics in 1962. He later started a second career as a personal executive for 22 1/2 years with Los Angeles Clippers and maintained his ties to the Lakers and was honored with a statue outside the Staples Center in 2018.

WILLARD SCOTT

Willard Scott attends the "TODAY" Show 60th anniversary celebration at The Edison Ballroom on January 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) Expand



Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman on NBC’s "Today" show died at the age of 87 on September 4. He began his 65-year career at NBC at an entry-level position at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C. and worked his way up to become the weather forecaster on the network’s flagship morning show for over 30 years.

Scott’s trademark on the "Today" show was giving on-air birthday greetings to viewers of the program who turned over 100 years old by placing their faces on Smucker’s jelly jars and delivering weather updates in fun costumes.

Scott passed the baton to his "Today" show successor Al Roker in 1996, occasionally filling in for Roker for the next 10 years before he fully retired in 2015.

OLYMPIA DUKAKIS

Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis celebrates backstage at the Academy Awards, April 11, 1988 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)



Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis died at the age of 89 on May 1. Dukakis won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the movie "Moonstruck."

Dukakis starred in the films "Look Who’s Talking" and its sequel "Look Who’s Talking Too," "Steel Magnolias," and "Dad." The actress’ recent project included the 2019 TV miniseries "Tales of the City" and the upcoming film "Not to Forgot."



PAUL MOONEY

Comedian Paul Mooney takes part in a discussion panel after the world premiere screening of "That's What I'm Talking About" on January 30, 2006. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images for TV Land) Expand



Comedy legend Paul Mooney died on May 19 at the age of 79. He was comedian Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and his bold commentary on racism and American life made him a well-known figure in stand-up comedy.

Mooney was the head writer on the hit TV show "In Living Color" and he had a recurring role on "Chappelle Show. Mooney also was a part of Pryor’s famous word association sketch on "Saturday Night Live" with Chevy Chase.



NORM MACDONALD

Comedian Norm MacDonald performs on stage at the Saban Community Clinic's 50th Anniversary Dinner Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 13, 2017. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)



Comedian Norm MacDonald best-known for his work as a writer and performer on "Saturday Night Live" died at the age of 61 on September 14. He was a stand-up comic and a writer of the sitcom "Roseanne" when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live."

MacDonald became well-known for his impressions, including Burt Reynolds, Bob Dole, Larry King and David Letterman. He later created and starred in the ABC sitcom "The Norm Show," later shortened to "Norm," playing a former NHL player kicked out of the league for gambling and tax evasion and forced into community service as a social worker.

RICHARD DONNER

Richard Donner arrives at The Academy Celebrates Filmmaker Richard Donner at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images) Expand



Acclaimed filmmaker Richard Donner died at the age of 91 on July 6. Donner helped create the popular superhero film "Superman" and was best known for "Lethal Weapon" films.

Donner gained fame with his first feature film "The Omen" in 1976. Donner cast Christopher Reeve as "Superman" in the films. He started working in television, directing episodes of "Gilligan’s Island," "Perry Mason" and "The Twilight Zone."

He also directed other hit films including "The Goonies," "Ladyhawke," and "The Toy" with Richard Pryor in 1982. In 1993, Donner and his wife founded The Donners Company, which produced hit movies like "Deadpool," "The Wolverine" and the "X-Men" franchise. Donner’s movies have generated over $1 billion in box office receipts.





CLARENCE WILLIAMS III

Clarence Williams III stars as Colonel Fowler in "The General's Daughter." 1999 Paramount Pictures Corp. Photo credit: Richard Foreman, Jr. via Getty Images.



Actor Clarence Williams III known for his role as Linc Hayes in the hit show "The Mod Squad" and his role as Prince’s father in the popular film "Purple Rain" died at the age of 81 on June 6.

The New York native had a career that spanned over 50 years in film, television, and theater. He held roles in films including "Half Baked," "I’m Gonna Git You Sucka," "Tales from the Hood," "Deep Cover," "Sugar Hill," "The General’s Daughter," Lee Daniels’ "The Butler" and "American Gangster." Williams also made multiple television appearances on a variety of shows including "Miami Vice," "Hill Street Blues," and "Everybody Hates Chris."

ED ASNER

Actor Ed Asner attends his 90th Birthday Party and Celebrity Roast at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)



Actor Ed Asner died at the age of 91 on August 29. He was best known as newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and later in the drama "Lou Grant."

Asner earned three best supporting actor Emmys for "Mary Tyler Moore" and two best actor awards for "Lou Grant." He also won Emmys for his roles in the miniseries "Rich Man, Poor Man" (1975-1976) and "Roots" (1976-1977).

He had more than 300 acting credits and remained active throughout his 70s and 80s in a variety of film and TV roles. In 2003, he played Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s hit film "Elf." He was John Goodman’s father in the short-lived 2004 CBS comedy "Center of the Universe."

JOHN CHANEY

Temple University head coach John Chaney speaks to Temple guard Mark Tyndale during the NIT Season Tip-off game against Army on Tuesday, November 15, 2005. (Photo by Joseph Labolito/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

Legendary college basketball coach John Chaney died at the age of 89 on January 29. Chaney coached at Temple University and led the program to 17 NCAA Tournament appearance in 24 years, including five NCAA regional finals.

Chaney amassed 741 wins as a college coach and was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles. He led Cheyney, in suburban Philadelphia, to the 1978 Division II national championship.

BIZ MARKIE

Rapper Biz Markie performs onstage during Hammer's House Party at Five Point Amphitheater on July 13, 2019 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)



Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie died at the age of 57 on July 16. The New York native became known with the rap genre as the self-proclaimed "Clown Prince of Hip Hop" for his lighthearted lyrics and humorous nature.

Markie broke into mainstream music with his platinum-selling song "Just a Friend," the lead single on his seond album "The Biz Never Sleeps. The hit song was featured on Rolling Stone’s top 100 pop songs and made VH1’s list of 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time.

MARTY SCHOTTENHEIMER

Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL football game circa 1995. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Expand



Former NFL head coach Mary Schottenheimer died at the age of 77 on February 9. Schottenheimer won 200 regular season games, the eighth most in NFL history.

Schottenheimer coached the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, and the San Diego Chargers. He finished with an overall record of 200-126-1 in 21 years.

He was 44-27 with the Browns from 1984-88; 101-58-1 with the Chiefs from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001; and 47-33 wit the Chargers from 2002-06.

LARRY FLYNT

MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Larry Flynt of SCREW magazine apprears at Coliseum Books in New York City to promote his new book SEX, LIES & POLITICS. June 28, 2004 (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) Expand



Hustler Magazine founder Larry Flynt died at the age of 78 on February 11. Flynt built his magazine into an empire and had a fortune estimated at $100 million.

He fought numerous First Amendment court battles and was shot in a 1978 assassination attempt that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Hustler Magazine was founded in 1974 and was considered by many as crude and low-brow.

Flynt faced multiple legal fights over obscenity laws or that he was disliked by the religious right and feminist groups. He won a long battle with the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who sued Flynt for libel after a 1983 Hustler alcohol ad suggested that Falwell lost his virginity to his mother in an outhouse.

VERNON JORDAN

Vernon Jordan speaks at the UNCF A MInd Is Gala 75th Anniversary at Marriott Marquis Washington, DC on March 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) Expand



Vernon Jordan, an activist and former advisor to President Bill Clinton, died at the age of 85 on March 2. He became a champion of civil rights before becoming a Washington insider and corporate influencer.

Jordan worked as a field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund. He later became the head of the National Urban League and became the face of Black America’s modern struggle for jobs and justice for over 10 years.

Jordan’s friendship with Clinton took them both for the White House. Jordan became an unofficial Clinton aide, drawing him into controversy during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

CICELY TYSON

Cicely Tyson of "Cherish the Day" speaks during the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)



Actress Cicely Tyson died at the age of 96 on February 1. The pioneering Black actor earned an Oscar nomination for her role as a sharecropper’s wife in "Sounder," won a Tony Award in 2013 at 88 years old.

Tyson was a onetime model and started her acting career with small parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when Black women were getting opportunities for starring film roles.

The actress won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." Moviegoers watched her perform in the 2011 hit film "The Help." In 2018, Tyson was given an honorary Oscar statuette at the annual Governors Awards.



G. GORDON LIDDY

Ex-Nixon aide/Watergate co-conspirator G. Gordon Liddy addressing students at Amer. University. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)



Radio talk show host G. Gordon Liddy died at the age of 90 on March 30. Liddy was the mastermind of the Watergate burglary. The former FBI agent and Army veteran was convicted of conspiracy, burglary and illegal wiretapping for his role in the Watergate burglary, which led to the resignation of President of Nixon.

Liddy served four years and four months in prison, including over 100 days in solitary confinement. He was outspoken and controversial as a political operative under President Richard Nixon. He recommended assassinating political enemies, bombing a think tank and kidnapping war protesters.



SIEGFRIED FISCHBACHER

Siegfried Fischbacher waves his award during the World Awards at Hamburg's Musikhalle October 22, 2003 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images) Expand



Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of the iconic entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, died at the age of 81 on January 14.

Fischbacher was the long-time partner Roy Horn who died in 2020. He was 75.

Siegfried and Roy entertained millions of fans with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.



DEMARYIUS THOMAS

Demaryius Thomas (88) of the Denver Broncos after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)



Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died at the age of 33 on December 10 at his Atlanta home.

The five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion finished his career with 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. The former Georgia Tech star died less than six months after he officially retired from the NFL.



PAUL WESTPHAL

PHOENIX COACH PAUL WESTPHAL DURING THE SUNS GAME AGAINST THE DENVER NUGGETS AT MCNICHOLS SPORTS ARENA IN DENVER, COLORADO. (Getty Images)



Hall of Fame basketball player Paul Westphal died at the age of 70 on January 2. He won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974. After winning a title with Boston, Westphal made the finals in 1976. He also played for the Seattle Supersonics and the New York Knicks. The five-time All-Star guard played in the NBA from 1972-84.

Westphal transitioned to coaching after his playing career and led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993, and was also head coach of the Supersonics and the Sacramento Kings.



TOMMY LASORDA

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda #2 looks on during a game. Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Tommy Lasorda died at the age of 93 on January 8. The Hall of Fame baseball manager died at age 93 on Jan. 8. Before he passed away, Lasorda was the oldest living baseball Hall of Famer, a distinction that now belongs to Hall of Fame player Willie Mays who turned 90 in May.

Lasorda spent 71 years in the Dodger organization, starting as a player when the team was still in Brooklyn. He later coached and then became the team’s manager for 21 years in Los Angeles, leading the club to two World Series titles in 1981 and 1988.

He finished with a career record of 1,599-1,439 as a manager from 1977-96. Lasorda won four National League pennants and eight division titles as the manager. He was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 as a manager, and he led the U.S. to a baseball gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

MARY WILSON

Mary Wilson of the Supremes and her collection of gold and silver records, , photographed at a hotel in Los Angeles, California April 12, 1985. ( Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images ) Expand

Singer Mary Wilson died on February 9 at the age of 76. She was one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s group that helped define the Motown sound and style and bolstered Diana Ross to superstardom.

When the Supremes went their separate ways, Wilson released the solo albums "Mary Wilson" and "Walk the Line" and wrote a handful of books, including the best-selling "Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme" and "Supreme Faith: Someday We’ll Be Together." Her last book, "Supreme Glamour," was written with Mark Bego and was released in 2019, when she also competed on ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars" in 2019.

The Supremes had 12 No. 1 hits, including such classics as "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Back in My Arms Again."

DUSTIN DIAMOND

Dustin Diamond visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) Expand

Actor Dustin Diamond died on February 1 at the age of 44 after battling stage 4 cancer. Diamond was best known for his character "Screech" in the popular sitcom "Saved By the Bell."

Diamond also made cameo appearances in films such as "Made" (2001), "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" (2003) and "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love" (2009). In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s "Where Are They Now?"

CLORIS LEACHMAN

Cloris Leachman shows off her Oscar for her performance in "The Last Picture Show" before attending the 75th Oscar presentations on March 23, 2003. (Photo Frazer by Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Cloris Leachman died on January 27 at the age of 94. Leachman won an Oscar for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in "The Last Picture Show."

She appeared in the film "Young Frankenstein and known for her role as Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Leachman also had a role on the hit TV show "Malcolm in the Middle" and won Emmys in 2002 and 2006 for that show.

SHOCK G

Lead singer Shock G of the alternative rap group Digital Underground from performs at Krush Groove 2011 sponsored by radio station 93.5 KDAY on April 29, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) Expand

Rapper Shock G died at the age of 57 on April 22. He was the leader of the rap group Digital Underground. The group gained fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit "Humpty Dance" in 1990. Shock G would wear a fake nose and glasses to become one of his many alter egos, Humpty Hump.

The group's single "Same Song" was another popular hit and later served as rapper 2Pac’s introduction to music fans, with Shock G handing the baton to the future megastar, who had been working as a roadie for Digital Underground.

Digital Underground had a platinum-selling debut album titled "Sex Packets" and it was followed by the gold-selling "This is an EP Release" and "Sons of the P."



Fox 10 Phoenix and FOX 5 New York contributed to this story.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.



This story was reported from Washington, D.C.









