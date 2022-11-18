'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident

The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones.

According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on Nov. 11 on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.

The driver of a Dodge Durango got out and approached the dark blue Mustang involved, WSP said. Then, the driver of the blue Mustang shot toward the Durango and ended up shooting a child in the back seat, later identified as Isaiah Johns.

Washington State Patrol said the child was hit in the mouth and upper chest.

Despite suffering grievous bullet wounds, loved ones tell FOX 13 that Johns has made a remarkable recovery, and friends and family are busy getting ready to welcome him back with a special party at Kennedy Catholic High School.

His family initially feared for his life, but his preschool teacher and family friend, Gabriela Vega, says he’s had a miraculous recovery.

"I was crying, scared. I couldn’t believe it," Vega said.

Vega said FaceTimed with Johns and his mom just a few days ago and saw the bright, smiling boy she remembered already shining through the bandages and tubes.

"I was really happy to see him, like, he was better. I mean, I know it’s going to be a long recovery, but he was talking and he was able to walk, and I was very happy to see him," Vega said.

The only thing better than seeing him on FaceTime would be to see him in person.

"Just seeing Isaiah, you know, and being able to hug him and see his family all gathered for him," said Vega.

The family chose Kennedy High School because it’s close to their home and a safe space after the violence of last week.

President and principal of Kennedy High School, Matthew Mohs, said, "I’m sure that it’s going to be quite a celebration because obviously, it was such a scary time for the family and for Isaiah, and there’s a lot of gratefulness going into Thanksgiving, that he’s able to come home."

In the meantime, police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can submit photos or videos here or contact Detective Todd Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.