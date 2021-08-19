Remains of WWII soldier to be buried in Shoreline

article

The remains of a soldier who was killed during World War II will be buried at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church Columbarium in Shoreline on Aug. 28.

Prior to the burial, Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home will perform services for Army Air Forces Tech. Sergeant Alfred F. Turgeon.

Sgt. Turgeon was assigned to the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, Sgt. Turgeon was serving as a radio operator on the B-24 Liberator aircraft when it crashed after being hit in an enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE.

The sergeant was just 23-years-old and his remains were unidentifiable at the time. After the war, he was buried as Unknown in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

In 2017, his remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to be examined and hopefully identified. In January 2021, analysts were able to identify Sgt. Turgeon using dental and DNA examination.

Sgt. Turgeon's name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery — an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy. A rosette will be placed next to his name now that he has been accounted for.

Learn more about Sergeant Alfred F. Turgeon. here.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram