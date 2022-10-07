Expand / Collapse search

Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

By FOX 13 News Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Floatplane Tragedy
FOX 13 Seattle

80% of floatplane wreckage recovered near Whidbey Island after crash killed 10, according to NTSB

Authorities say they’ve recovered 80% of a floatplane that crashed earlier this month near Whidbey Island that killed all ten people on board.

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday.

Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified.

Patirica Hicks was identified as the passenger found Sept. 16 along the Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash.

Rebecca Ludwig was identified as one of the passenger's found during the recent recovery operation.

Other passengers recovered and previously identified are: Jason Winters (pilot), Sandra Williams, Ross Mickel and Luke Ludwig.

Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified.

RELATED: New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

About 80% of the plane, including the engine, has been recovered using remotely operated vessels, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday. Crews began recovery efforts Tuesday, using a Navy barge anchored near the crash site.

NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed.

The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter was headed from Friday Harbor to the Seattle suburb of Renton on Sept. 4 before plummeting into the water.

Determining the probable cause of the crash could take up to two years, officials have said.