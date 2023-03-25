Remains found in Baltimore container identified as 75-year-old Orioles stadium usher

article

Police in Baltimore have identified human remains found in a container nearby a vacant church earlier this month as Baltimore Orioles employee Versey Spell, who was reported missing last year.

The 75-year-old game day usher at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was first reported missing on Oct. 19, the Baltimore Police Department said in a press release at the time. Her last known location was her home in the 3900 block of Berrington Road in Northwest Baltimore.

On March 7, police were called to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they discovered a "black container containing possible human remains," just a few blocks away from Spell’s apartment.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office the following day, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 05, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, police confirmed the remains discovered were Spell.

"Homicide detectives are actively investigating this murder," the statement read.

The Orioles released a statement sending their "heartfelt condolences" to Spell’s family and friends.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of long-time Orioles usher, Versey Spell," the statement read, via The Baltimore Sun. "Our Orioles family sends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We will miss her warm welcomes at the ballpark."

CBS Baltimore reported earlier this month that Spell’s family stated the doors to her home were forced open, and an unknown woman was found in her bed. They also noted that while Spell was not found in the home, some of her personal belongings, including her cane and walker were still inside.

However, her glasses and some other personal belongings were reportedly found outside the home.

