Regional Homeless Authority addresses 'elephant in the room' about who should pay for homelessness crisis

A dramatic budget increase in the region’s homelessness response will be requested from its two largest funders. The Governing Board of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority approved a resolution sending a proposed $227 million budget to the City of Seattle and King County.

But the debate included what several board members called "the elephant in the room," which is a frustration by Seattle and King County lawmakers that the county’s 38 other cities are not contributing financially to the KCHRA’s budget.

The Governing Board approved the resolution unanimously, and it included two members of the board, Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus and Redmond Mayor Angela Birney that represent 38 cities in the County, except Seattle.

The proposed budget is nearly $90 million more than its 2022 budget. Both the King County Council and the Seattle City Council must approve the additional expenditures unless other cities decided to contribute money to fund the KCHRA.