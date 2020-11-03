Referendum 90: Washington state's sex ed measure leading in early returns

The fate of sex education in Washington’s only statewide ballot measure in the November election was too early to call, though Referendum 90 was leading in initial returns. If it passes, Washington state will be the first to have voters approve a sex ed requirement for public schools in the U.S.

A passing vote would uphold a state senate bill approved in March by Democrats without Republican support, which quickly triggered immense backlash. If Referendum 90 fails, it would be overturned and school districts will continue to choose how, and if, sex ed is taught in their communities.

Referendum 90 has caused much controversy across the state, but it is actually a bill that was already passed by lawmakers in Olympia and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in March of this year.

Intense opposition to the law is how it ended up on the 2020 election ballot.

The measure mandates sexual health education in all school districts across the state. Currently, sex ed curriculums are decided on a district-by-district basis.

If Referendum 90 passes, it will require students to receive sex education lessons six times over their 13 years in public schools. Parents can always opt their children out of the curriculums.

Opponents say school districts shouldn’t be teaching sex education to elementary school kids. The controversial measure has also been at the heart of the race for superintendent of public instruction. Maia Espinoza, a superintendent candidate, accused incumbent state Superintendent Chris Reykdal of promoting lesson plans that teach “sexual positions to fourth graders.”

Supporters, including Reykdal, counter that the lesson plans are age-appropriate, teaching kids about bullying and keeping your hands to yourself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.