State Transportation Commission wants your input on toll rate reduction options for Tacoma Narrows Bridge

By Oct. 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) plans to reduce the toll rates on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed legislation that provided $130 million in funding for the WSTC to adjust toll rates on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. In September of 2021, tolls for the bridge increased by 25 cents.

This rate increase was part of a plan to help repay construction debt and help with revenue impacts related to the pandemic.

Now, the Commission is looking to have a flat 75-cent toll for the bridge. They're asking Tacoma drivers to consider how they want that flat rate implemented:

Option 1: Flat 75 cent toll rate reduction for only 2-axle vehicles

Option 2: Flat 75 cent toll rate reduction for all vehicles

Option 3: Flat 75 cent toll rate reduction for 2-axle vehicles, with a per axle multiplier applied for vehicles with 3+ axles (per current practice)

Comments will be accepted between June 13 and June 30.

The Commission will meet at the end of July to review public input and select a toll rate reduction proposal for further public review and comment.

You can take a poll and survey on the tolls here. You can also email the Commission at transc@wstc.wa.gov or call them at 360-705-7070.