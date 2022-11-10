Washington Sunday School teacher arrested for child pornography

article

A Sunday School teacher in Washington state is now facing felony charges for possession of child pornography.

King County Prosecutors say Redmond Police arrested Doug Meerdink after finding images of child porn on his computer.

According to charging documents, Meerdink told police that he had been arrested previously for soliciting sex with an underage sex worker.

Police verified that he has been an active member at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church and taught Sunday School classes for 2nd and 3rd grade children. They also said he was a former middle school teacher.

Prosecutors asked a judge to set bail at $100,000 and requested that he have no contact with children.

Meerdink is charged with two counts of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree and one count of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree.

His next court date is his arraignment on Nov. 17 in the King County Courthouse.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.