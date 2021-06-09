Redmond teacher charged in online child sex sting

A 32-year-old teacher at a private school in Redmond has been charged after multiple alleged inappropriate chats with a detective he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Nathan Carey-Moreno Williams, a teacher at Brightmont Academy in Redmond, is charged with four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He's been released from jail on a $70,000 bail.

According to court documents, he told detectives after he was caught that he has been sexually attracted to students and had sexually explicit conversations with other minors in the past.

His arrest and subsequent charges were the result of a sting operation conducted by the FBI and the Seattle PD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said a detective set up an OKCupid account on March 24 and pretended to be a 13-year-old girl. Williams reportedly had several inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations with the detective from March 24 - May 7. He also told her he worked at Brightmont.

When questioned by detectives, Williams described it as a "learning experience" and said he didn't believe he would do it again.

Brightmont Academy declined to comment.

