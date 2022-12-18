Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8

article

Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8.

According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.

Authorities ask anyone who was in the nearby Fred Meyer or Target parking lot at that time to share video from their car's dashcam, if they have one. You are urged to send that video to Detective Hood at bhood@redmond.gov.

RELATED: Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

You can also submit an anonymous tip or upload video to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound or through the P3 Tips app. Tipsters who provide information leading to an arrest can earn a $1,000 cash reward. Tips can be submitted at P3Tips.com or at 1-800-222-TIPS.