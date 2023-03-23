Redmond Police: Man arrested for attempted child rape in undercover operation

Redmond Police detectives on Tuesday arrested a man for attempted child rape in an undercover operation.

According to authorities, 61-year-old Carl Mest was arrested and charged with two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, and one count of second-degree attempted rape of a child. Mest was ousted in an undercover operation conducted by Redmond Police.

Detectives posed as a 12-year-old girl on an online, location-based dating app, and communicated with Mest beginning in early March.

Authorities say they told Mest several times he was communicating with an underaged girl, but he reportedly continued with sexually-motivated conversation, sent photos and said he wanted to meet in person for sex.

Mest allegedly proposed they meet in a park near the Redmond Police station, and when he went there, he was arrested and booked into King County Jail on $100,000 bail. Police say he had items on him indicating intent to have sex with a minor.

"We will continue our efforts toward flushing out men who are actively preying on children to hold the offenders accountable," said Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "I am proud of our detectives who are dedicated to such an important initiative to combat these horrific crimes and protect our children."

Redmond Police say Mest is the ninth man arrested in this undercover operation, which began in 2021.

RELATED: Police arrest man accused of child molestation in Redmond, more victims suspected

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Parents are urged to monitor their children's activities on their phones and computers to help keep them safe from predators.