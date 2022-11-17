Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman

article

Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011.

Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in Bellevue, and her vehicle was later found in a church parking lot by Frisby’s apartment.

The two were dating at the time, and she was visiting him before her disappearance.

On Dec. 10, 2011, some 70 Search & Rescue volunteers conducted a search around Coal Creek Parkway and Factoria Blvd, but found no evidence. There has been no signs of activity or communication with her since.

To this day, authorities say her remains have not been found.

The case went cold for years, but Redmond Police reopened it in 2021—on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

New investigations, search warrants and advancements in DNA technology led authorities to gather enough evidence to identify Frisby as the suspect. Frisby was arrested by LAPD officers at his Los Angeles apartment.

He is currently in jail awaiting extradition to King County.

RELATED: Police investigate domestic violence shooting inside Des Moines apartment, suspect arrested

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"We never forgot Lorill and are grateful to have identified the person responsible for her tragic murder," said Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "We hope this arrest can provide her family some closure."

Anyone who wishes to come forward with information or new leads in this investigation is urged to contact Det. Mitchell or Tolbert at (425) 556-2500.